Alert!!! Heavy rainfall over the next few days; Indian Coast Guard issued Red warning for these 4 districts…Know more

Indian Coast Guard has issued a warning for fishermen and merchant vessels at sea, requesting them to move to the nearest harbor. A low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression over the next 24 hours. This could lead to adverse weather conditions over the coast of Odisha and West Bengal.

This development comes at a time when several parts of Odisha continue to receive heavy rainfall triggered by the depression over the Bay of Bengal. Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre has forecasted light to moderate rains in coastal and south Odisha for Thursday and Friday. A well-marked Low-Pressure Area (LOPAR) over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts will intensify into a depression in the next 12 hour. The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a Red Warning for four districts of Odisha Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore in view of the depression over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. The depression over the north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km south-south-east of Paradip, is likely to cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast as a deep depression between Sagar Island and Khepupara by October 23 afternoon.