Bizarre!!! A hilarious video of a burglar gets spooked by the house owner’s ginger cat goes viral on Internet…

A ginger moggie spooked a bungling thief by appearing in the window as he tried to find a way inside a house, CCTV footage has shown. Mark Lawson, 42, crawled around the back garden of a house in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, on his hands and knees. Footage showed Lawson approach the kitchen door of the house at 6.30 am. He saw the ginger tom watching him through the glass. Lawson suddenly jumped up and ran away after an alarm sounded.

Lawson, who was wearing a wooly hat and a scarf over his face, had alerted an intruder alarm which notified the homeowner of his presence. He was arrested nearby and handed a 12-month sentence suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting attempted burglary on October 13. He was also sentenced to a total of six months in prison, suspended for two years, for three counts of handling stolen goods. He was ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency and pay a victim surcharge of £149.