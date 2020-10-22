Emirates Airlines announces new services

The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced a new service. Emirates will operate Airbus A380 for the new service.

Emirates Airlines has announced new services to Amman in Jordan. The service will begin from November 4. The airline currently operates the A380 to Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Moscow.

The service will be operated on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 903 will depart Dubai at 14:05 and arrive in Amman at 15:30 local time. The return flight, EK 904 will depart Amman at 17:10 and arrive in Dubai at 22:00 local time.

The expanded schedule also includes flights EK 905 and EK 906. Emirates flight EK 905 will depart Dubai at 22:15 and arrive in Amman at 23:40 local time. The return flight, EK 906 will depart Amman at 01:45 and arrive in Dubai at 06:40 local time.