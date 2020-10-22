‘Kummanam is big fraudster! what a corruption’: BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati mocks Kerala government on case against Kummanam Rajasekharan

BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati has reacted to the corruption case charged against senior BJP leader and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Sandeep took his Facebook page to react to the action of Kerala police.

‘Donated over Rs 30 lakh received as salary as Governor of Mizoram to various orphanages and took 27 lakh by doing fraud. Kummanam is big fraudster! what a corruption!’, Sandeep wrote on Facebook mocking the Kerala police who registered FIR against the veteran leader.

Also Read: 1,550 recoveries in UAE

https://www.facebook.com/sandeepvachaspati/photos/a.535306200156320/1259632187723714/?type=3&theater

Earlier Kerala police registered case for allegedly swindling Rs 28.75 lakh from a Pathanamthitta native named Harikrishnan, by promising to make him a partner in a ‘paper-cotton mix’ making business.. Kummanam is the fifth accused in the case. Kummanam’s former private secretary Praveen is the prime accused in the case. Second accused is a man named Vijayan and the third accused has been identified as Xavier. The FIR names nine persons in total, including Kummanam Rajasekharan and Praveen.

A case has now been registered in the Aranmula police station for swindling of money, under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).