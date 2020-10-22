Senior BJP leader tests positive for coronavirus

Senior BJP leader and former union minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Shahnawaz Hussain, the senior BJP leader has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive. Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines” Hussain tweeted.

Shahnawaz Hussain said he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and urged to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected.