30,000 Model S and X cars to be recalled by Tesla…

Tesla Inc. is recalling about 30,000 imported Model S and Model X vehicles in China because of suspension issues. It has been a setback for the US electric-car maker just as it is facing competition in the world’s largest auto market.

The company is recalling vehicles produced between Sept. 17, 2013, and Jan. 15, 2018. There are two different suspension defects, and some of the recalled vehicles potentially have both of them, said the reports. The recall applies to the bulk of imported vehicles the company sold in China in recent years. Tesla started manufacturing in Shanghai around the start of 2020, and after that, sales of imported models have only typically been a few hundred vehicles a month.

Quality issues such as fires resulting from battery defects threaten to weigh on consumers’ perception of electric vehicles. Manufacturers from Hyundai Motor Co. to Ford Motor Co. and BMW AG have been hit by reports of EV fires in recent weeks.