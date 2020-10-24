“Breast Milk For Sale” ; Woman Sells Her Breast Milk And Earns Lakhs !!!

A mother is making thousands of pounds by selling her breast milk to bodybuilders who are avoiding steroids for the more organic product. Rafaela Lamprou, who gave birth to a son Anjelo seven months back soon recognized that she was producing excessive amounts of breast milk.

Running out of room to keep it, the 24-year-old began to donate the milk to women who were struggling to produce milk on their own – until men started to approach Lamprou for her milk. Lamprou soon started getting queries from men who were interested in bodybuilding and said it was good for building muscle mass.

She soon started getting inquiries from men with fixations. She said: “I then started to get some inquiries from men. It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding. They say it is good for building muscle mass. After recognizing there was quite a large market of men looking for breast milk, Lamprou determined to start selling the two liters of milk she was producing a day and began charging male buyers €1 (89p) per ounce.

And the mum has made £4,500 so far on the nearly 500 liters of breast milk she has shared with strangers. Now Lamprou, who lives with her husband Alex and their two sons, breastfeeds on request to keep up with the male customer need – a side-business she acknowledges is “quite addictive.”She even has a website where men can approach the milk and while she isn’t exactly sure what the men do with the milk once they buy it, it doesn’t bother her.