‘Big setback to Congress’: Congress MLA joined BJP

Giving a big setback to Congress, a MLA has quit the party and joined BJP. The Congress MLA had also resigned his MLA post.

Rahul Singh, the Congress MLA from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh has joined BJP. Singh joined BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. He is the fourth Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh to have joined the BJP since July.

“I have worked with the Congress for around 14 months but I couldn’t work for development. All the public welfare schemes in Damoh have been put on hold. Today, I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will rise to touch great heights,” Singh said.

By elections to the vacant 28 seats in the state assembly is on November 3 . By-elections were necessitated after 22 rebel Congress MLAs, loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the party in March this year leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP at present has 107 MLAs in the state and it needs to win 9 more seats to gain majority in the 230-member assembly. The Congress has been reduced to 87. The Congress will need to win all the 28 seats to regain the ruler from the BJP.