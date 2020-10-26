“China is our absolute number one threat right now”: Says US leader

Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the UN has said that China is the biggest and number one threat to US national security. Nikki Haley, the Indian-American Republican leader had said this while addressing an event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump in Philadelphia.

“China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat. With the trade deal that the President did, not only did he get a better trade deal for us, he put China on notice with intellectual property,” she said.

“He has made sure that they know that they can not turn around and steal the intellectual property. They cannot go and spy on our universities, and that we are going to hold them accountable as we go forward,” she added.

Haley was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. She was the two-term governor of South Carolina,