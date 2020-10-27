“Time has come for ushering change in the state”; Sonia Gandhi to voters

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the JDU-BJP government of being high on power, arrogant, and deviating from its path, as she made a fervent appeal to the electorate to herald a change in the state and build a “new Bihar”. She claimed the present dispensation led by Nitish Kumar was “neither saying good nor doing good” while the labourers were helpless, farmers upset and youth disappointed with it. “Drunk on power and arrogance, the government in Bihar has deviated from its path. Their words and deeds are suspect. The laborers are helpless, the farmers upset and the youth disappointed. People are bearing the brunt of the fragile state of the economy.

“A serious crisis has befallen the farmers of India. The lives of Dalits and Mahadalits have been destroyed and similar is the fate of the backward sections of the society,” she charged while asserting the people of the state are with the Congress mahagathbandhan and “this is the call of Bihar”. Sonia Gandhi alleged that the governments in Delhi and Bihar have brought demonetization, lockdown, economic shutdown and shut employment, as she called upon the people of the state to build a “new Bihar” for the next generation and crop. “Time has come for ushering in a change in the state,” she said, noting that governments cannot be formed on fear and crime. The Congress president claimed that Bihar has quality, talent, strength, and the power to build, but unemployment, migration, price rise, and starvation have given them tears in their eyes and blisters on their feet.

“They are forced to express themselves through their tears,” she noted, in an apparent reference to the plight faced by migrant workers in reaching their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Congress president also said the “voting finger has raised questions to the dictatorial regime” on unemployment, how to save farming, how to provide facilities for education, health and industry, and how to stop crime. “That”s why, the time has come to move from darkness to light, from untruth to truth and from the present to the future. I appeal to the people of Bihar, known as the land of knowledge, to support the Mahagathbandhan candidates and build a new Bihar,” she appealed.