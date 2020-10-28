A significant move to honor Punjabi community; “Punjab in New York street”

In a proud moment for the South Asians in New York, 101st Avenue of the city’s Richmond Hill Stretch was co-named ‘Punjab Avenue’ to honor and celebrate the community’s contribution towards its development. The inauguration was done on Friday, October 23 by Councilmember Adrienne Adams who had moved the motion in the New York City Council for the renaming of the Avenue, in view of the strong presence of the Punjabi community in the area. Hundreds of Punjabis along with other south Asians came together to celebrate the renaming.

The stretch of 101st Avenue between 111th and 123rd streets is known as “Little Punjab owing to a strong Punjabi culture prevalent there. Not just that, the two largest Gurudwaras are also situated between Lefferts Boulevard and 113 Street. Besides, the entire stretch has businesses run by Punjabis. “Today is a celebration of our great multicultural mosaic. It is so important that diverse communities like ours see themselves and their cultures represented in the historical landscape and we see the Punjabi community in every corner of Richmond Hill and our city as a whole,” said City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams. “This community has been underserved, not really recognized… Invisible, which is a travesty, knowing everything that all of our community brings to this wonderful district,” said Adams and added that the Punjabi community deserved to be acknowledged as they have helped to build Richmond Hill. Several members of the Punjabi community welcomed the decision and expressed their happiness on social media.