Auto turned into a house; the inhabitants are not human, but birds…

Chiku is a bird lover who builds a nest in an autorickshaw for the lovebirds who enjoy the beaks, the chirps and the flies swinging on the vines.

When he saw the autorickshaw abandoned on the side of the road and rusted, the picture of the new cage to house the birds came to Chiku’s mind. Then, without delay, Chiku, who runs Nandana Farm and Travels in Thatta, bought it before selling it at the old price.

The autorickshaw was kept intact and the roof and nets were cleared of birds. The auto is placed on a stand slightly elevated to prevent reptiles and ants from disturbing the birds.

Jayan and Lal decorated the nest with flowers and leaves. Auto lights can also be lit when switched on.

In addition to lovebirds, Chiku’s farms include yamu, turkey, guinea fowl, guinea fowl, dancing horses, rabbits and guinea pigs. African lovebirds and common lovebirds are found here. In addition to the auto, Chiku is preparing to play a car game.