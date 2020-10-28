Commodity market; Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were down 0.2% to Rs.50,860 per 10 gram while silver rates fell 0.5% to Rs. 61,978 per kg. On Tuesday gold futures had ended flat while silver edged up 0.6%.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped by Rs.160 and reached at Rs. 37,720 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4715 down by Rs. 20.

In the international market the price of spot gold has fell by 0.1% to $1,905.51 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 1% to $24.30 per ounce while platinum was down 0.1% at $878.15.