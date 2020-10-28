Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries crosses 1 lakh in Oman

The number of recovered patients from Covid-19 infection has crossed 1 lakh in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country. The ministry has informed that the recovery rate has reached at 90%.

As per the data released by the ministry, 618 new coronavirus cases along with 3063 recoveries and 5 death were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 114,434. The overall recoveries has reached at 103,060. The death toll has reached at 1208.