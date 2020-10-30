Health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improves

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has improved. This was announced by the team of doctors treating the veteran actor.

“He has shown marginal improvement. He has opened his eyes even though he didn’t respond to verbal commands. We have been able to stabilize him for a while. It is still a long way to go,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor, told.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted at a hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) and given ventilator support since Monday as the health condition worsened.

Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal, has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.