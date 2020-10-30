Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,614.07 lower by 135.478 points or 0.34%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,642.40 lower by 28.40 points or 0.24%.

6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,339 shares ended higher while 1,239 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Nestle, Sun Pharma, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India, Hindalco and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindusan UniLever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC , Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Dr Reddy’s Labs.