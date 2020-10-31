Woman dead, 2 injured as crane collides with metro pillar

In a tragic accident, a woman has lost her life and two others were injured as a crane collided with a metro pillar. The accident took place at Gundavali bus stop near Andheri in Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

As per reports, a crane which was going from Jogeshwari towards Bandra lost control and collided with a metro pillar. The crane has split into two parts in the collision.

The dead woman was standing at the bus stop. She was trapped under the rear wheels of crane and died on the spot. Two people who were nearby were also injured and they have been admitted in a hospital. The crane driver has fled the spot.