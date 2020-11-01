Low-intensity earthquake strikes

A low intensity earthquake has hit. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake jolted Seoni and Chhindwara districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The earthquake e measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Seoni at around 12.49 pm. The last last jolt measuring 3.5 was experienced at 6.16 pm. A tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt at 5.20 pm in Chhindwara.

A team from the Geological Survey of India was camping in Seoni to study the conditions, and has submitted its report on the first quake of the day to the district collector.