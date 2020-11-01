Month long national lockdown announced

A month long nationwide lockdown was announced. Prime Minister has announced the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reimposed a month long lockdown in England again. The lockdown will begin from Thursday. The lockdown will last in December 2.

As per the new guidelines, people in England will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping. Pubs, bars and restaurants will be closed across the country except for takeaways. Non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues will also be shut. Schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

France, Belgium and Germany have already imposed tighter restrictions as the second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across Europe.