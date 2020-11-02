5 children injured in firecracker blast

5 Children were injured in a firecracker blast .The blast occurred during a wedding procession at Palda village in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. The injured children have been identified as Savan(7), Ummed ( 8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10), and Amir (10).

As per police, a bag containing firecrackers had caught fire which led to the incident. The injured children were standing nearby, watching the marriage procession. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the Meerut police seized illegal firecrackers and explosives from a house in Meerut on Sunday. The police raided the house after getting specific input.