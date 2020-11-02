At least 19 killed and several injured in the ensuing firefight in a University

At least 19 people were killed and 22 wounded when gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan’s capital in an attack that ended after hours of fighting with security forces. Hamid Obaidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, told AFP news agency Monday’s attack started when government officials were arriving for the opening of an Iranian book fair organized on campus. As violence flares in south Afghanistan, key questions answered Nine civilians killed in a bomb attack on a bus in AfghanistanNearly 6,000 civilian casualties in Afghanistan so far this year

Witnesses said hundreds of people were sent fleeing and scrambling over walls of the campus when the attack took place.“The attack is over, but sadly 19 people have been killed and 22 more wounded,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian told. “Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces.” Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area and students spoke of chaos and confusion. “We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire,” said student Fraidoon Ahmadi, 23. “Some students have fled … it is chaotic and students are terrified,” he added.