UPI transactions registers a new milestone: Crosses 200 crore transactions

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India has created a new history. The UPI has registered a new milestone by crossing 200 crore transactions and that too with in four year after its transactions. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revealed this.

As per the data revealed by the NPCI, India’s domestic payments platform UPI has registered 2.07 billion transactions worth Rs 3,86,106 crore in October. The payment platform recorded 1.8 billion transactions worth Rs.3.29 lakh crore were clocked in September. The number of UPI transaction touched one billion mark in October 2019.

UPI platform was launched days before demonetisation in 2016, enables users to send money from their account to any account without entering bank details by using an email-like handle or scanning a QR code.