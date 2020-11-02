Video of women thrashing Congress leader for eve teasing goes viral: Watch it here

Women had brutally thrashed a Congress leader for eve teasing. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Anurag Mishra, the chairman of Jalaun district Congress committee was thrashed two woman. The woman had accused that Mishra was harassing and eve teasing them . They also accused that the Congress state president has not taken any action against t him although they had complained about his harassment.

But the Congress leaders said that they were not aware of the issue. Congress has formed a 5-member team to probe about the issue.

But Mishra claimed that this was a part of conspiracy” to tarnish his image. He said that one of the women was an office-bearer of the party’s women cell and was angry as she was removed from her post . He also accused that she was angry to him as he demanded to return the money that he had paid for the construction material used in her house.