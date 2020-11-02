“Won’t tolerate if anyone does wrong to our creator. If anyone commits blasphemy we will behead him.”; AIMIM leader

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Farhab Zuberi and Congress leader Arif Masood made controversial remarks while staging a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron over the caricature of the Prophet Mohammed published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. While staging a protest against Macron, AIMIM leader Zuberi was heard saying: “Won’t tolerate if anyone does wrong to our creator. Insult to Prophet justified as freedom of expression. If anyone commits blasphemy we will behead him.”

He was protesting against French presidents’ decision to defend France’s freedom of speech laws in the wake of the October 16 killing of teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee. Notably, Paty was beheaded for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to students in a class discussion on free speech in France. Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood, who been arrested for staging a protest against Macron in Bhopal last week, had hit out at the French president saying, “Can smash Macron’s face for insulting Prophet”. Masood and 49 others were arrested on Sunday and later released on bail. The Congress MLA, Muslim religious leaders, and several members of the community had staged a protest at Iqbal Maidan against Macron over the cartoon controversy.