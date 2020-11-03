Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reached near 80,000 in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 210 new cases of coronavirus along with 321 recoveries and 1 death was reported in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 41 expatriate workers, 162 contacts of active cases, and 7 were travel related.

The recovery rate has reached at 96.6% while the fatality rate has reached at 0.4%. The total confirmed cases has reached at 82,133 . The total number of recoveries mounted to 78,719. The death toll has reached at 322.

Additional 10,699 Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 02. Thus the total tests done has reached at 177,0015.

There are currently 22 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 57 cases receiving treatment. 2,471 cases are stable out of a total of 2,493 active cases.