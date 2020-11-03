Football legend Diego Maradona hospitalized

International football legend, Diego Maradona was taken to hospital. As per reports, the Argentinian footballer has been hospitalized in Argentina with undisclosed “health problems”.

Maradona has been admitted in Ipensa clinic in La Plata in Buenos Aires. As per reports, the footballer has been unwell for sometimes. He will be remain in ‘observation’ for three days.

Maradona was taken into hospital in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems linked to cocaine use. He later underwent drug rehabilitation in Cuba and Argentina before a stomach-stapling operation in 2005 helped him lose weight. He was also admitted to hospital in January 2019 with internal bleeding in the stomach.

At present Maradona is the coach of local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.