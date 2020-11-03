IPL 2020 live updates:- SunRisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals in an impressive match

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha chased down 150 against MI?on their own to help them to a 10-wicket win. With the win, SRH is through to the playoffs, and KKR is eliminated. Kieron Pollard smashed 41 runs as Mumbai Indians posted 149/8 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan chopped on to the stumps as Mumbai lose six wickets.

Saurabh Tiwary was dismissed for 1 by Rashid Khan. Shahbaz Nadeem turned the game around as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya in the same over. MI received a second blow when Quinton de Kock chopped on to the stumps from a slower and wider one from?Sandeep Sharma. Rohit Sharma did not last for long as he flicked one from Sandeep Sharma to David?Warner.?Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner wins the toss and elects to bowl.