“Pulwama attack was a success”; sensational comment by Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned that the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in India was a great “accomplishment” under the leadership of Khan. Pakistan’s federal minister last month admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 in which 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed.

While addressing the National Assembly, Chaudhry said, “We attacked India after infiltrating in its own territory and the success in Pulwama was a success under the leadership of Imran Khan. It was a success of our community and the opposition is also a partner in this success.” Chaudhry’s statements brought in huge embarrassment for Imran Khan who has always denied Pakistan’s role in the Pulwama attack. The Pakistan minister made the statement in response to Pakistan parliamentarian Ayaz Sadiq’s revelation that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was extremely nervous after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a meeting in February 2019 said that if Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was not released, India would attack Pakistan. Reacting to the Chaudhrys statement, the Indian government had said that the entire world knows the truth.