State government reduces prices of IMFL and imported liquor

The state government has revised the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) selling in the state. The government has reduced the price of imported spirit that will make imported liquor cheaper.

The West Bengal government has announced this. As per the new policy, the the price of high-end “bottled-in-origin (BIO)” or imported liquor is going to get cheaper by 10 to 15% in the state . The new price came to effect from November 2.

Also Read: New revised price structure for liquor implemented

The government has also introduced new tax slabs for the pricing of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles. The smaller (180 ml) bottles will get cheaper by 20 to 25%. The bigger ones, including the 750 ml bottles, will become equally cheaper.