In a tragic incident, at least 2 people were killed in an explosion in a firecracker godown. The blast took place at a godown storing firecrackers at Kaptanganj area of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. It is doubted that many others were trapped inside the godown. The rescue operation is progressing.

The illegal godown was operating in a densely populated area. Cause of the explosion was yet not known.