One more case has been registered against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: One more case has been registered against Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV, who was arrested by the Mumbai police earlier today for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. An FIR was filed against Goswami, his wife, his son, and two others for deterring public servant from discharge of duty and destroying public property. As per Mumbai police, today when police went to arrest the Republic TV editor, not only he and his family disrupted the cops from doing their duty but they also tore a paper.

The FIR is filed at NM Joshi Marg Police Station under the Sections – IPC 353- Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, IPC 504- Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, IPC 506- Punishment for criminal intimidation and IPC- 34- Common intention and public property act. A woman police official, who was part of the team which arrested Goswami from his Lower Parel residence here, filed the complaint, an official said. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed before being taken away that he was assaulted by police inside the house. After being presented in a court, Goswami alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife, had been assaulted by the Mumbai police at his residence. Arnab Goswami also showed his injury marks and said, “Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me. I’m here without shoes…I’ve been assaulted.”