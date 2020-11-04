Terrorist threat received to Air India flights

New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has received a threat call regarding two Air India flights, scheduled to take off for London tomorrow. The call was made by the banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice, which threatened that it will not let the flight land in Britain’s capital.

“We have received a threat regarding two Air India flights, scheduled on November 5,” Rajiv Ranjan, a senior Delhi Police officer, was quoted. The security at the airport has been enhanced, he said. “We have increased the security level. The airport is a sensitive place by default. We are coordinating this matter,” he added.