India -China Standoff ; Eighth Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks To Be Held On November 6

Ladakh; The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between troops of India and China will be held on November 6 in Chushul in eastern Ladakh, as per the Army sources. Both flanks would be conferring ways of discoursing the ongoing military stand-off in the eastern Ladakh sector since April-May this year.

The Indian side will be guided by the new 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon who recently took over from Lt Gen Harinder Singh. Lt Gen Singh has now been assigned as Commandant of Indian Military Academy (IMA). There has been a border stand-off following misconduct by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May.

After being in an impasse for more than four months, India pre-empted the Chinese and occupied dominating heights in both the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake. The action was resisted by the Chinese even though the Indian Army was within its own side of the Line of Actual Control. The action had seen the Chinese side fire in air at locations where the Indian side inhabited higher positions on strategic peaks like the Rezang La, Rechen La, and many other hill parts. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic discussions.

The statement unleashed after the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting carried out in Chushul in October said the two sides had an honest, in-depth, and productive exchange of opinions on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas. The Indian side has organized itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region because of the prevailing situation.