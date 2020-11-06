State government announces its decision on reopening schools and colleges

The state government has announced its decision on reopening schools and colleges across the state. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting.

Gujarat had decided to re-open the colleges and schools for class 9 to 12 with physical presence by the end of November. The schools and colleges in the state will be reopened after the Diwali festival following the finalization of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The state board exams is also likely to be pushed by two months to May, with a truncated syllabus. Schools affiliated to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) closed online classes on October 29 for Diwali vacations and are scheduled to reopen on November 18.