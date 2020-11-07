SpiceJet announces new flight services

Leading air carrier in India, SpiceJet has announced new domestic passenger flight services. SpiceJet has announced 18 new services across the country.

The company in a statement issued announced that it will operate flights connecting Nashik in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from this month. The airline will also operate on the Bengaluru-Kolkata, Jaipur-Chennai, Mumbai-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Udaipur and Delhi-Udaipur routes.

Also Read: New passenger flight services announced by Vistara

The Hyderabad-Nashik and Bengaluru-Nashik services will begin from November 20. While the Delhi-Nashik service will begin from November 25.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier last week said that the Indian airlines could operate a maximum 60 percent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.