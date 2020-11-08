I-League 2020-21: All India Football Federation releases schedule

The All India Indian Football Association (IFA) has announced the schedule of I-League football 2020-2021. The 14th edition of I-League will be held at Kolkata in West Bengal from January 9, 2021. 11 teams will be participating in the match. The matches will be telecast live on 1Sports.

The 11 teams participating in the tournament are Aizwal FC, Churchill Brothers, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Arrows, Roundglass Punjab FC, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir FC, TRAU FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Mohammedan SC.

All eleven teams will face each other once in the first leg of the league before they are divided into two different groups. Top six teams, according to the points table, will face each other once again to decide the winner whereas the other five teams will play against each other in a one-leg league format. The team with maximum points (cumulative points collected from all fifteen matches) will be the winner of I-League 2020-21.