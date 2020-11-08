“Our aim is to build a strong state , but CM’s aim is to make her nephew the next Chief Minister”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the aim of BJP is to transform the state in a new era of development, but Chief Minister’s aim is to make her nephew the next Chief Minister. Amit Shah said this in a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal.

” Our aim is to build a strong Bengal in a new era of development, but Mamata Banerjee’s aim is to make her nephew the next Chief Minister”, said Amit Shah. “She has failed to meet all expectations. Bogus promises were made. Mamata got angry when slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram were raised”, Shah added.

“We have transformed the states where the BJP has ruled. The general sentiment is against the TMC govt is that Didi wants her bhatija (nephew) to become the next CM. Bengal will decide if they want Parivarvad or not”, said the senior BJP leader.

“Corruption has been institutionalized in the state. Three kinds of laws are there in the state: one for her nephew, other for her ‘vote bank’, and then for common people, while it should uniform for everyone,” said Amit Shah.