“It’s relevant”; A parody video of trump refusing to leave school playtime activity goes viral. [Watch]

Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election on Saturday. The race was over when the state of Pennsylvania was called in Biden’s over. Shortly after, several media outlets called the results. The Democrat was leading the presidential race with 264 electoral votes and needed just six more to reach the majority mark. In the end, he took his final tally to an impressive 290. Trump wrote a number of Tweets and Facebook posts, alleging rigging, fraud by democrats, and that the election was being stolen away from him. However, many of his posts were flagged by Twitter and Facebook for being factually incorrect. But when the result was finally being announced, Trump was seen playing golf on his Sterling course in Virginia.

A parody clip showing Donald Trump refusing to leave a school playtime activity has gone viral. Netizens feel it’s relevant as he has to soon vacate the White House. The video is actually a Comedy Central clip from 2017, that shows Trump throwing a tantrum as he is being pulled away from a school playtime activity. The video went viral after it was reshared on Twitter by Financial Times correspondent Jim Pickard.