Security forces gunned down two terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

The security forces had gunned down two unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter. A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army has neutralised the militants in Kutpora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The security forces had conducted a raid in the area after getting tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened fire on security forces. The security forces retaliated and in the exchange of fire tow militants had been neutralised.

The identity and the affiliation of militants has been not yet ascertained.