A couple was served an eviction notice by the landlord after their daughter visited them with a pet dog.

Zarina and Abdul Razak Fruitwala moved into the Versova flat just 15 days ago, may now have to move out over because her daughter visited them with a pet dog. The landlord of a Versova flat has served his tenants an eviction notice. Society has a no-pets rule for residents but the couple’s daughter said the agreement did not mention anything about visitors’ pets.

Zarina and Abdul Razak Fruitwala’s daughter Minaz, an actor and photographer, said, “My parents moved into the flat on October 20. They do not have a pet of their own but I visit every few days with my dog to make sure they are ok. The owner took objection to this, saying that society has a rule against pets. But it was not mentioned in the agreement that visiting pets are not allowed. Now they are asking them to vacate the place. If I go for some work and leave my dog with my parents for a few hours, what is the problem?” After writing about the issue on social media, she found she wasn’t the only one facing this problem. Many landlords and housing societies in Mumbai, it seems, have an issue with people keeping pets. A few, strangely, allow flat owners to have pets but not tenants. Minaz also wrote on social media about the issue and found that she was not the only one facing this issue.