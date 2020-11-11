A house with twelve shipping containers, not only the exterior but also the interior is amazing…See pics…

Everyone has their own ideas about building a house. Some follow traditional construction methods while others are attracted to modern style ones. Images of a house made of shipping containers are now going viral on social media. Homes made with shipping containers are not new, but the difference between the interior and the exterior is what makes this house stand out.

Pictures of the house came from Waikato, New Zealand. You can also see pictures before and after the house is built. Soon after the construction was completed, the needy came looking for a house. The house is built on 6221 square feet. The house is made up of twelve shipping containers.



The house is designed in an industrial theme. The house has six bedrooms, three toilets and three bathrooms. Ventilation is provided in maximum areas to allow plenty of air and light to pass through. A spacious landscape is also prepared in front of the house. Adjacent to this is a swimming pool.

The interior is reminiscent of lavish houses. The entire wall portion on the other side of the living room has an automatic glass door. The staircase starts from the center of the living room and is followed by three steps leading to both sides. The house has beautifully arranged bedrooms and a spacious balcony.