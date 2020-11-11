A video of a fisherman saving an exhausted monkey from drowning in a river goes viral. [Watch]

A group of fishermen spotted an exhausted monkey drowning in a river while they were on their boat. Realizing the animal had got tired and it would drown if not rescued, they gave it a helping hand. The incident took place in a river in Tres Vendas, the Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The fisherman also recorded a video of the incident. The clip shows that they spot the howler monkey swimming at a distance from them. The animal looks tired in the video. So, in order to save it from drowning, they extended their oar.

As soon as the monkey got the oar, it held on to it with its hands. Then, it rode along with the men, holding the oar. They helped the monkey reach near a branch of a tree, after which he disappeared into the trees. The man, who shot the video, saying that he and his friends had gone camping and fishing. He added that they were leaving and in one last boat ride they noticed the monkey showing signs of fatigue. “We drove the boat to the point where the animal swam and extended the oar to the animal, which soon clung to not drown. The monkey species is a “bugio” and it’s an endangered species,” he stated.