Actor brothers robbed goats to fund for father’s film; arrested

Siblings stole goats hoping they would be able to fund their father’s movie. But instead, they landed up getting arrested. Nirajan Kumar and Lenin Kumar got arrested for stealing goats. Their plan was they would sell the stolen goats and give the money to their father for his movie where they are playing the lead role.

They used to drive around the rural deserted stretches and stole eight to ten goats, sold them for Rs. 8000. No one bothered to complain about the loss of one or two goats. But a complaint was lodged by Palani of Madhvaram who have a dozen of goats from which a goat got stolen. The police checked the CCTV footage and caught their car but the registration number was not visible so the police deployed some police personnel in that locality and eventually caught the two brothers.