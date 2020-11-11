Amul is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore in UP over the next few years

Amul, the flagship brand of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is likely to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next few years. GCMMF, managing director Dr RS Sodhi said, “Amul is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore in UP. The organized milk sector can create 6 lakh jobs in the coming years if production capacity can be increased from 2 million litres to 10 million litres per day and productivity can be increased through better breeding facilities.”

Sodhi also said that in the next 10 years, the state’s organized milk production should be 300 million litres, against the current 110 million litres. Bhuvnesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (dairy development), said assured that new agro-food processing policy will be issued soon. “The UP government is open and ready to invite investments in semen production and animal shelter homes,” he added.