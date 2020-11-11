Asaduddin Owaisi’s party is a ‘vote cutter’: Congress

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has came down heavily against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Congress leader attacked AIMIM and its leader after Congress faced a major setback in Bihar Assembly election.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), a “vote cutter”. He also accused that the AIMIM was a “tact” of the BJP in Bihar elections. He asked all “secular” parties to beware of Owaisi.

“BJP’s tact of using Asaduddin Owaisi sahab’s party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent. All secular parties should be alert about vote-cutter Owaisi sahab”, said Choudhary.

“We were assured of a victory in Bihar but then some smaller parties cost us. Owaisi’s party has played a role in cutting our votes, Owaisi has been used by the BJP to target us”, Chowdhury added.

AIMIM has fielded 20 candidates in Bihar. And it has won 5 seats.