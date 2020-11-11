Be keen on your COVID diet… Here are some tips…

Even if Covid-19 is cured by time, there is a lot to pay attention to be given to the diet. The body needs to get enough nutrients to stay healthy. Often we are indifferent to our diet. It can seriously affect our health as well.

Include plenty of vegetables, fruits and fiber in your diet. Special emphasis should be given here to reduce fat and make maximum use of cheap starches. The diet should include plenty of locally available and home grown fruits and vegetables. Drink at least two to five liters of water daily in addition to the water normally contained in the diet. Eat locally available coriander leaves, spinach, plantain, gooseberry, mango, kappa, other tubers and bran rich foods.

In addition, fish is one of the most important food. Smaller species such as mackerel and herring can be used more. It is best to eat curry. Frying should be avoided as much as possible. At the same time, the consumption of red meat should be minimized.

Things to be given attention to:

The diet should contain enough calories.

The ratio of starch to meat and fat should be taken into consideration.

Pay special attention to include locally available fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Be sure to include fiber-rich foods.

Foods rich in salts such as potassium, sodium, calcium and iron should be included.

Food should be easily digestible

Vitamin C rich foods can be included in the diet. E.g. gooseberry.

A healthy person should drink at least two to five liters of water.

Drink boiled water.

Immunity-boosting diet should be included in daily life.

Diet of people with lifestyle diseases, children, pregnant women and other patients should be given in the prescribed form.

Eat at regular intervals.

Do not starve and fill the stomach completely.

Follow a moderate diet

Emphasis can also be placed on personal hygiene.

Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before eating and cooking.

When going out, eat only after bathing

Drinking plenty of water can flush out wastes inside the body.

Special diet

Pregnant women, children and the elderly people with lifestyle diseases and other health problems should only follow the diet prescribed for them.