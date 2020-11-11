Bihar election updates: Continuation of the NDA alliance in Bihar….

Patna: The NDA alliance has retained power in Bihar with a slim majority. The JDU-BJP-led NDA won 125 seats in the 243- member assembly after a 20- hour vote count. The absolute majority required 122 seats.

The grand coalition managed to win 110 seats after a suspenseful vote till the last minute. The RJD became the largest single party with 75 seats. While the BJP won 74 seats across the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU was reduced to 43 seats.

The setback for the grand alliance was that the Congress was reduced to 19 seats. At the same time, the Left parties made better progress than expected. The Left parties, which contested 29 seats, won 16 seats. The LJP, which left the NDA front and contested alone, was confined to a single seat. Azaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won five seats. Hindustani Awami Morcha and Vikas Sheel Insan Party won four seats each.

Counting began at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ended at 4:30 a.m. today. When the counting began, the Grand Alliance was in the lead. Two hours later, the NDA Ahead. By seven in the evening there was a slight difference of seats between the two fronts. The NDA, which maintained a slight lead late at night, was able to consolidate its rule by dismissing exit poll results.