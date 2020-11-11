Bomb blast at World War I commemoration ceremony at the non-Muslim cemetery; several wounded

More than two people were wounded at the explosion that occurred at a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Jeddah. Several countries had representatives at the commemoration attended by European diplomats. “The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED [improvised explosive device] attack this morning, which injured several people,” the ministry said. “France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.”

A Greek national and a Saudi security officer were wounded in the “cowardly” attack. An investigation was underway and security services were following the attack. It confirmed that several consuls were present. The official said there were “four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” without providing further details. Saudi state television broadcast from outside the cemetery and acknowledged that an attack involving an explosive device took place, but stressed that the security situation was now “stable.” France has urged its citizens in the kingdom to be “on maximum alert” amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.