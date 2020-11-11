COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 7000 range and Test positivity rate at 10.91%

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7007 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 977, Thrissur 966, Kozhikode 830, Kollam 679, Kottayam 580, Malappuram 527, Alappuzha 521, Thiruvananthapuram 484, Palakkad 424, Kannur 264, Pathanamthitta 230, Idukki 225, Wayanad 159 and Kasaragod 141.

A total of 64,192 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.91%. A total of 52,49,865 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay. 29 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.