Digital Platforms like News Portals and Content Creation under Government regulation.

On Monday, the Central Government has announced that OTT platforms like online news portal and streaming services like Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix will come under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The information was announced in a gazette notification on November 9 declaring that the President has signed the order to include online films, digital news and current affairs content under government regulation. Streaming platforms including Netflix and Hotstar will be governed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Last month, the Supreme Court sought the centre’s response on a petition for regulating OTT platforms by an autonomous body. The petition stated, “OTT/Streaming and different digital media platforms have surely given a way out for filmmakers and artists to release their content without being worried about getting clearance certificates for their films and series from the censor board.”

It also reads “ OTT Platform is the only platform currently where there aren’t any set rules which gives the filmmakers and content creators to create movies and shows without worrying about censor certificates.” The government regulations also apply to news on social media. Until now, there was no law governing digital content.